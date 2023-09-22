Indian Railways raises compensation for death or injuries in train accidents by 10 times

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Railways has increased 10-fold the amount of ex-gratia relief payable to dependants in the case of death or injuries to passengers in train accidents.

Under the Section 124 of Railways Act, in case of death due to a train accident earlier Rs 50,000 was liable to be paid by the railway administration.

The Railway Ministry said on Friday that this amount has been raised to Rs 5 lakh, for train accidents and accidents at manned level crossings.

In case of grievous injury, this amount has been revised from Rs 25,000 upwards to Rs 2.5 lakh and in case of simple injury from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

Additionally, in case of an untoward incident, Rs 1.5 lakh will be paid in case of death which was earlier Rs 15,000. Amount for grievous injury has been revised to Rs 50,000 from Rs 5,000 for grievous injury and compensation for a simple injury has been revised from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

However, no compensation will be given in case a passenger dies from suicide or attempted suicide, self-inflicted injury, his own criminal act or any act committed in a state of intoxication or insanity, or a natural cause, disease or medical/surgical treatment.

An additional ex-gratia relief in case of hospitalisation of grievously injured passengers beyond 30 days, due to a train accident Rs 3,000 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge whichever is earlier. This was earlier Rs 300 per day.

In case of untoward incident, Rs 1,500 per day to be released at the end of every ten day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier up to further six months of hospitalisation. This was earlier Rs 1,000 per week for six months and Rs 500 per week for further five months.

The maximum period for which ex-gratia is payable to the grievously injured passenger will be 12 months.

A maximum amount of up to Rs 50,000 is to be paid in cash as an immediate relief for taking care of initial expenses, remaining amount to be paid by cheque, or online banking.

The period of treatment as an indoor patient for more than 30 days would need to be certified by a railway doctor for the purpose of further ex-gratia payment for the remaining 11 months.

Ex-gratia payments will also be made to railway employees killed or injured by a moving train while performing their duty.

However, “no ex-gratia relief would be admissible to road users in case of accident at unmanned level crossing, trespassers or persons electrocuted by Overhead Equipment,” the railway board has stated.