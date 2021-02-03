India's 1st amputee clinic in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A first of its kind in India, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has launched an amputee clinic, Director Jagat Ram said on Tuesday.

Formally inaugurated, the clinic has been set up to improve amputation patient care by providing collection of services under one roof and with significant coordination.

Lauding the initiative, the Director said its basic intent is to unify all diverse sections in the hospital with some upgradations where needed, to provide appropriate management to amputees to guide them in their path to rehabilitation in society.

He also ensured that some modalities would be worked out under the initiative to extend financial support for the medical as well as rehabilitation of the deserving and destitute amputees.

Orthopaedics Department Head, M.S. Dhillon, who spearheaded the initiative, said: "This is the first-of-its-kind clinic in the country and no such clinic exists elsewhere. Over the last few years, it has been our endeavour to provide comprehensive care to post-trauma amputees, with various aspects of multidisciplinary care.