India’s digital disease surveillance system a model for other countries: Minister

New Delhi : India’s digital disease surveillance system is a model for other countries wanting to boost their health infrastructure, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Singh Patel on Monday.

She said this while inaugurating the three-day QUAD workshop on pandemic preparedness for the Indo-Pacific Region.

The workshop, jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to strengthen global health emergency frameworks, enhance preparedness and resilience to health threats, and ensure coordinated responses to evolving pandemics as well as the implementation of the One Health approach. It also addresses human, animal, and environmental health through a multisectoral lens.

“India’s digital disease surveillance system offers a valuable model for other countries seeking to strengthen their public health infrastructure,” said Patel. She added that “the rise of emerging and re-emerging health threats in recent times underscores the critical necessity of strengthened preparedness, enhanced surveillance, and well-coordinated international response mechanisms to safeguard global health security.”

Patel also highlighted India’s commitment to strengthening global pandemic preparedness and response efforts.

“India contributed $10 million towards the establishment of the pandemic fund which was specially conceptualised for fighting pandemics,” the MoS said, adding the country has “further pledged an additional $12 million to support its sustained functioning”.

Further, the country has established a comprehensive health emergency coordination framework, strategically focused on preparedness, response, and resilience-building, to create a resilient and pandemic-ready healthcare system, Patel said.