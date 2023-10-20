India's First Regional Rapid Train 'Namo Bharat' Inaugurated By Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prior to its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, India's inaugural regional rapid train, which runs between Delhi and Meerut, received a new name on Thursday: "Namo Bharat."



Initially, the Prime Minister's Office announced the launch and mentioned that PM Modi would inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, as well as flag off the "RapidX train," connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot.

However, sources within the government suggested on Thursday that the train was likely to be renamed "Namo Bharat." This development was confirmed by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who expressed, "Inauguration of the country’s first Regional Rapid Train, #NamoBharat, between Sahibabad & Duhai Depot by PM Shri Narendra Modi on 20 October 2023, will mark the beginning of a new era of state-of-the-art, ultra-modern urban commuting in the country."

The official handle of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs also provided more details about the train, stating, "India’s first Regional Rapid train, '#NamoBharat,' is indigenously manufactured with a designed speed potential of 180 kmph and an operational speed potential of 160 kmph."

The 17-kilometer priority section of the 82-kilometer-long initial corridor of the RRTS is set to commence passenger operations on Saturday, serving five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The train services will run from 6 am to 11 pm, with an initial train frequency of 15 minutes, which can be increased to every 5 minutes, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project, with a budget exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, is designed to connect Delhi to Meerut in under an hour, passing through the urban centers of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar. This marks a significant advancement in the state's transportation infrastructure.