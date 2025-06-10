India’s Population Growth and Changing Birth Rates in 2025

India will have about 1.46 billion people in 2025. It is the most populated country in the world. Women in India now have about 2 babies each. To keep the population the same, women should have about 2.1 babies.

Even with fewer babies, many people in India are young. About 1 in 4 is under 15 years old. Most people are adults who can work. This helps the country if there are good jobs.

More old people are living now. About 7 out of 100 people are over 65. Men live about 71 years, and women live about 74 years.

India’s population may grow to 1.7 billion before it starts to go down in 40 years.

In the past, women had less choice about babies. In 1960, women had about 6 babies. Now, with better schools and health care, women have about 2 babies.

But many women still cannot choose when or how many babies to have. India is changing fast. The population will double in about 79 years if things stay the same.

India’s future will be better if people can choose about babies. This will help the country grow and do well.