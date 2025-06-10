Live
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
India’s Population Growth and Changing Birth Rates in 2025
India’s population is 1.46 billion in 2025. Women have fewer babies now, and the country has many young people and workers. More old people live longer. India’s future depends on giving people the choice to decide about babies.
India will have about 1.46 billion people in 2025. It is the most populated country in the world. Women in India now have about 2 babies each. To keep the population the same, women should have about 2.1 babies.
Even with fewer babies, many people in India are young. About 1 in 4 is under 15 years old. Most people are adults who can work. This helps the country if there are good jobs.
More old people are living now. About 7 out of 100 people are over 65. Men live about 71 years, and women live about 74 years.
India’s population may grow to 1.7 billion before it starts to go down in 40 years.
In the past, women had less choice about babies. In 1960, women had about 6 babies. Now, with better schools and health care, women have about 2 babies.
But many women still cannot choose when or how many babies to have. India is changing fast. The population will double in about 79 years if things stay the same.
India’s future will be better if people can choose about babies. This will help the country grow and do well.