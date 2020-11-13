India's traditional medicine helped boost immunity in Corona crisis, PM Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during the Corona crisis, when there was no specific solution against the pandemic, Indian traditional medicinal therapy proved to be very effective in boosting immunity.

"In these difficult times, when there was no specific solution against the Corona, traditional Indian medicinal methods like turmeric, milk, Kadha proved as immunity boosters. It is important that such rich traditional knowledge needs to be integrated into the modern healthcare system. Working on this approach, we have included Ayurved as a prime portion in India's health policy. In this year's monsoon session of Parliament, two bills were passed to form the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homeopathy. Even in our new education policy, in medical education, we have emphasised on an integrated approach, where a basic knowledge of Ayurveda in modern allopathic medicinal education and a basic knowledge of allopathy in ayurvedic medicinal education have been stressed," said the PM.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the virtual dedication programme of Jamnagar-based ITRA and Jaipur based National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA). ITRA was given the recognition as an institute of national importance while NIA, Jaipur was given recognition as a deemed university.

"Today, the fifth Ayurveda Day, is a special both for Gujarat as well as Rajasthan. I wish that both these ayurvedic institutes will emerge as centres for getting Indian traditional medicine global recognition. Ayurveda is gaining more and more importance globally whether it is America or Germany. Today Brazil's policies have included Ayurved. Even the WHO has chosen India as the Global Centre for traditional medicine and I thank Doctor Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus for choosing India. I believe that India will emerge as a leader in global wellness," the PM added.

"In 21st century India, the challenges of health are being solved with holistic approach and wellness is focused more in preventive medicine. Our government is focused on these areas. On the one hand cleanliness, sanitisation, clear water, smoke-free cooking and on the other hand more than 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being set up across the nation where more than 12.5 thousand centres are solely based on Ayurveda," added Modi.

"In these times, when we need to focus on an integrated approach of combining Indian traditional medicine with modern medicine, I request the ministry of education and also the UGC to prepare and workout integrated doctoral and postdoctoral syllabus based on this integration," added Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was present at the dedication function at Jamnagar Institute, said, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of State of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, Shripad Naik for giving recognition to our Ayurveda university. We are glad and proud that our state university is getting such a recognition. Gujarat has a rich history of ayurvedic knowledge. Even before independence, there were Ayurveda schools across many parts of the state. In 1967, the first Ayurved university was set up and thereafter in the rest of the country. Today there are more than 30 ayurvedic colleges functional in Gujarat."

"I believe that in the fight against Corona infection, Ayurved has played a major role through ayurvedic medicine and ayurvedic medical professionals. I am thankful for not only giving recognition to our ayurvedic Institute but also gifting Gujarat with an AIIMS hospital in Rajkot," added Rupani.