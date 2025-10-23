IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi following fuel leak

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport in Varanasi, after a fuel leak was detected.

All 166 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. LBSI Airport Director Puneet Gupta said, "The pilot of IndiGo Airlines flight number 6961, heading to Srinagar from Kolkata, noticed some fuel leak after which he immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) Varanasi and requested priority landing."