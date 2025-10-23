Live
- TG govt shuts all check posts to give a push to digital reforms
- Indian Army Considers Increasing Agniveer Retention Rate To 75% Ahead Of First Batch Completion
- Four Members Of Ranjan Pathak Gang Shot Dead In Delhi Police-Bihar Police Joint Encounter
- Threads of Love: how bhai dooj strengthens sacred bond among siblings across India
- Govt balm for urban poor to have a roof over their head!
- Foreign PVL stars embrace Hyderabad challenge
- MDMA dealer and accomplice held in Hyderabad crackdown
- Anti-defection hearings resume: Speaker to decide fate of BRS MLAs
- Health Minister defends Basti Dawakhanas, accuses BRS of political mud-slinging
- Ensure better power services: APSPDCL CMD
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi following fuel leak
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport in Varanasi, after a fuel leak was detected.
All 166 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. LBSI Airport Director Puneet Gupta said, "The pilot of IndiGo Airlines flight number 6961, heading to Srinagar from Kolkata, noticed some fuel leak after which he immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) Varanasi and requested priority landing."
