  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi following fuel leak

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi following fuel leak
x
Highlights

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport in Varanasi, after...

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport in Varanasi, after a fuel leak was detected.

All 166 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. LBSI Airport Director Puneet Gupta said, "The pilot of IndiGo Airlines flight number 6961, heading to Srinagar from Kolkata, noticed some fuel leak after which he immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) Varanasi and requested priority landing."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick