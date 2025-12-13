IndiGo ropes in aviation expert for flight disruption probe

Mumbai: IndiGo's board on Friday announced the appointment of an external aviation expert to carry out a root-cause analysis of recent flight disruptions.

The independent aviation expert will start the review at the earliest and submit a comprehensive report to the board, IndiGo said in a statement.

The board has approved the appointment of aviation Advisors LLC for a comprehensive review and carry out root cause analysis of the airline's recent flight disruptions, it said.

The announcement comes on the day IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer, Isidre Porqueras are being grilled before a four-member panel, set up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation with a mandate to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at the leading domestic carrier.

The mandate of the panel comprising Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal, includes assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect from November 1 this year.

In a related development, the DGCA on Friday sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) over operational disruptions at the Gurugram-headquartered airlines.

IndiGo said it is operating over 2,000 flights on Friday as per its revised "scaled down" schedule.

These officials ensure aviation safety by inspecting, auditing, and certifying airlines and personnel, such as pilots, dispatchers,and cabin crew, to meet strict regulatory standards, verifying various regulations and overseeing training, flight standards, and accident prevention measures in India.