Indore gears up for 2021 Swachh Survekshan, city beautified with wall paintings

Indore is getting ready for the 2021 "Swachh Survekshan" as the Municipal Corporation undertakes the beautification work of the city by installing colourful lights on the roads while the walls here have been beautified with unique paintings. "I am sure the aware citizens of Indore will do their best to preserve legacies of previous cleanliness awards. The visual impact of cleanliness comes from maintenance and beautification and these are also the parameters of Swachh Survekshan," said Pratibha Pal, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

"In this view, Indore Municipal Corporation is undertaking the work of beautification of the city. The walls here are being painted that includes local art, cultural artwork, festive art, etc. Apart from this, the painting of 'Goga Dev' who played a very important role in cleaning has also been depicted here," Pal added. The gardens across Indore are also being taken care of. An 'eco mart' has been built at Palasia where recycled plastic items are kept for the people, Pal informed.

"We have completed our preparation on all the parameters," the Municipal Corporation Commissioner added. Notably, Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.

To add to the beauty of this city, Indore Municipal Corporation is installing colourful lights on the roads, paintings on the walls along with other beautification work underway across the city. While the drains here are being cleaned, they have been covered with nets and plants to make them look better. Meanwhile, the number of public toilets has been increased across the city.

In order to ensure that people do not throw garbage from moving cars in Indore, the Municipal Corporation has set up its own stall at Palasia intersection where car dustbins, eco-friendly straws, cloth bags, drums for making compost in the house and utensils will be rented.