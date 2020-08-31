Inspirational and Famous Quotes by Former President Pranab Mukherjee

The thirteenth President of India Pranab Mukherjee bid adieu to this world today, i.e., on August 31, 2020. Mr Pranab was the most versatile minister of India. He was the only minister who handled four major ministries, defence, commerce, foreign and finance.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee gave us major inspirations for life, and these are few of them.

♦ I have seen vast, perhaps unbelievable, changes during the journey that has brought me from the flicker of a lamp in a small Bengal village to the chandeliers of Delhi.

♦ There is no humiliation more abusive than hunger.

♦ If the rise of European colonization began in 18th century India, then the rallying cry of 'Jai Hind!' also signalled its end in 1947.

♦ We are all equal children before our mother; and India asks each one of us, in whatsoever role we play in the complex drama of nation-building, to do our duty with integrity, commitment and unflinching loyalty to the values enshrined in our Constitution.

♦ No problems are ever resolved by violence. It only aggravates the pain and the hurt on every side.

♦ India is a land of plenty inhibited by poverty; India has an enthralling, uplifting civilization that sparkles not only in our magnificent art but also in the enormous creativity and humanity of our daily life in city and village.

♦ Our federal Constitution embodies the idea of modern India: it defines not only India but also modernity.

♦ India is content with itself and driven by the will to sit on the high table of prosperity. It will not be reflected in its mission by noxious practitioners of terror.

♦ As Indians, we must, of course, learn from the past; but we must remain focused on the future. In my view, education is the true alchemy that can bring India its next golden age.

♦ I am comfortable at the height where destiny has put me.

♦ The fact remains that secularism is inherent in the Indian system, in the Indian ethos and culture. India cannot but be secular.

♦ Trickle-down theories do not address the legitimate aspirations of the poor. We must lift those at the bottom so that poverty is erased from the dictionary of modern India.