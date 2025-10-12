Insult to women

New Delhi: The exclusion of female journalists from the press conference on Friday by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi triggered sharp reactions from journalists and Opposition leaders.

The move has been condemned by journalists as a reflection of the Taliban's misogyny. The Taliban, the current ruling power in Afghanistan, is known for its misogynistic policies towards Afghan women, barring them from higher education and most workplaces.

The Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) said the act was "highly discriminatory" and urged the Union government to take the matter up with the Afghan Embassy to ensure that such gender-based exclusion in media briefings does not occur in the future.

The journalists also slammed the Union government for giving space for such discriminatory policies in the country.

"Right under the Centre’s nose, in the heart of the capital city, the Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi holds a press conference, intentionally excluding female journalists. How can this be allowed? Who approved such an outrageous disregard for representation?" asked author and journalist Nayanima Basu in a post on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance, posting on X, “If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride.” Muttaqi held a press conference at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi following extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Participation at the event was restricted to a handful of reporters, with women journalists notably absent. Reports indicate that while the Indian side had suggested inviting women journalists, the decision was ultimately made by Taliban officials accompanying Muttaqi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi also commented on the matter and said the decision was "shocking and unacceptable". He noted that the in India women have the right to equal participation in every space. "Mr Modi, when you allow the exclusion of women journalists from a public forum, you are telling every woman in India that you are too weak to stand up for them," the Congress leader wrote in a post.

"(Tali)ban on female journalists in India. Shocking and unacceptable that the Govt of India agreed to it - and that too in New Delhi on the eve of the International Day of the Girl Child," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, wrote in a post. Journalist Smita Sharma took to her X account and wrote, "No woman journalist invited to the press conference by Muttaqi. No reference to the horrible plight of Afghan girls and women under Taliban regime in opening remarks of EAM Jaishankar or the joint statement issued after talks with Muttaqi."

She further added, "Muttaqi getting the red carpet welcome in a country where we take pride in women achievers and leaders because of our security concerns. World politics today." Journalist Suhasini Haidar also commented on the matter. "What is even more ridiculous is that the Taliban FM is allowed to bring their abhorrent and illegal discrimination against women to India, as the government hosts the Taliban delegation with full official protocol," she wrote. "This isn't pragmatism, this is supplication," she added.