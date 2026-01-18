Intel flags terror threat from Bangla, Khalistani outfits

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued a heightened alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, warning of possible terror threats in Delhi and other major cities. The alert is said to be more serious than in previous years.

According to intelligence inputs, Khalistani terrorist organisations and some terror groups linked to Bangladesh may attempt to carry out attacks to disrupt Republic Day events. Agencies have flagged increased coordination between foreign-based handlers and criminal networks operating within India.

Reports indicate that several gangsters from Punjab are now working at the behest of Khalistani and radical handlers based abroad. These elements are using organised crime networks to advance their agenda and pose a growing threat to the country’s internal security.