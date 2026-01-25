KCR finalises strategy to win municipal elections

Hyderabad: TheBharat Rashtra Samithi has finalised its strategy to win a significant number of municipalities and corporations in the upcoming elections to urban local bodies in the state. Party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao held a crucial meeting at his farmhouse with party’s working president KT Rama Rao and senior leaders, including T Harish Rao, and gave them specific instructions to galvanise the party cadre to give a tough fight to ruling Congress in the municipal elections.

As part of the strategy, the party has appointed special coordinators for each municipality and municipal corporation. A special system has been established to ensure that election trends and ground reports are regularly submitted to the party's central office at Telangana Bhavan and to the working president every day.

Party leaders said that a senior leader has been designated as the election in-charge for each municipality across the state. The main responsibility of these coordinators will be to unite the party ranks at the grassroots level and formulate election strategies according to local conditions. They will be continuously available in their respective municipalities from the beginning to the end of the election process. The coordinators will also play a crucial role in the candidate selection process. They will discuss with the local leaders, identify candidates with potential to win, and submit reports to the party high command regularly. Furthermore, they will oversee the effective implementation of the party's campaign programs among the public and coordinate with booth-level agents.

Accordingly, KTR officially released the complete list of municipal election coordinators appointed by the party. The party working president called upon the party cadre to work towards the goal of BRS winning the municipal elections with the support of the people. Leaders said that KCR also discussed political developments in the state, mainly the SIT probe into the phone-tapping case in which KTR and Harish Rao were summoned and questioned recently. The two leaders also briefed the party chief about the Singareni tenders issue and the state government’s involvement in the entire episode.