Mahhi Vij reveals what she’s majorly ‘missing’

Actress Mahhi Vij, who earlier this month announced her separation from TV actor Jay Bhanushali, revealed what she’s majorly missing.

Mahhi took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse from the tennis court, where she was seen striking a pose in sleek black athleisure, racket in hand. For the caption, she wrote: “Major Missin”.

It was on January 4, when Mahhi and Jay, who got married in 2011, announced the news of their separation via a social media post.

The post read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values. (sic).”

They promised to be good parents to their 3 children while living their individual lives.

“For the sake of our children -Tara, Khushi, Ranjveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” they added.

Mahhi and Jay further clarified that their decision does not come from a negative place, and they chose peace over drama.

They further wrote, “Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we chose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

In the end, the two expressed their desire to continue to remain friends and support each other. “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward”, the post concluded.

The actress is currently seen in Seher – Hone Ko Hai. It stars Rishita Kothari, and Parth Samthaan.

The story is set in Lucknow. Seher, aspires to be a doctor as per her mother, Kausar’s wishes but her father, Parvez, who ill treats the two is against the same. The three travel to Lucknow and settle with Parvez’s second wife, Sofia.