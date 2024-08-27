Investigation Launched Into Kannada Actor's Special Treatment In Bengaluru Prison

Authorities have initiated an investigation into alleged special privileges granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa within Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The actor, currently in custody for a murder case, was photographed in a seemingly relaxed setting with notorious gangster Wilson Garden Naga.

Southeast Division DCP Sara Fatima has established three specialized police teams to investigate separate aspects of the incident:

1. The first team will examine how Darshan obtained access to prohibited items such as beverages and cigarettes while on prison grounds. They will also investigate the provision of seating arrangements and the nature of his interactions with the gangster.

2. The second team's focus is on the use of mobile devices within the prison, which are strictly forbidden. They aim to uncover how the accused acquired a phone and gained internet access for video calls.

3. The third team, led by ACP Manjunath, will investigate potential negligence by prison officials.

The controversy erupted after a photo circulated showing Darshan on the prison lawn, holding a tea mug and cigarette while engaging with Wilson Garden Naga. Additionally, a video of the actor on a video call has been widely shared.

Darshan and actor Pavithra Gowda are among 17 individuals arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The victim, a 33-year-old auto driver and fan of Darshan, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on the actor's orders after sending offensive social media messages to Pavithra Gowda, rumored to be Darshan's partner.

A Bengaluru court recently extended the judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and others involved in the case until August 28.