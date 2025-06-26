Investigation Team Abandons Film Industry Harassment Cases Due To Witness Non-Cooperation

Kerala's Special Investigation Team has informed the state High Court that all investigations into sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry have been terminated due to the absence of victim cooperation, marking the end of proceedings in 35 cases initiated following the Justice Hema Committee's comprehensive report.

The investigative unit cited the unwillingness of alleged victims to provide formal statements as the primary reason for discontinuing all cases that emerged from the committee's findings. The Justice Hema Committee had been established by the Kerala government to examine widespread complaints of sexual misconduct affecting women working in the regional cinema sector, following the high-profile 2017 actress assault incident that exposed systemic issues within the industry.

During Wednesday's court proceedings, the Special Investigation Team presented its decision to Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and CS Sudha, who acknowledged that no immediate action would be required regarding the registered cases. The judicial bench was addressing multiple petitions that had demanded concrete measures based on the committee's recommendations for industry reform.

The court noted that the state government has organized a Film Conclave scheduled for early August 2025 to address ongoing concerns within the cinema industry. The judges have scheduled the next hearing for August 13 to review any developments arising from this industry conference.

The Justice Hema Committee had conducted an extensive investigation into harassment complaints from women across various segments of the Malayalam film industry. The panel's comprehensive report was subsequently submitted to the Kerala High Court, which had ordered its transfer to the Special Investigation Team for thorough examination of the sexual abuse allegations detailed within the document.

The closure of these cases represents a significant setback for efforts to address workplace harassment in Kerala's film industry, particularly given the committee's mandate to investigate systemic issues that had reportedly affected numerous women professionals. The investigation team's decision highlights the challenges faced in pursuing justice when victims are reluctant to participate in formal legal proceedings, despite the existence of detailed findings from an official inquiry.

The development occurs against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about creating safer working environments for women in the entertainment industry, with the planned Film Conclave potentially serving as a platform for addressing these concerns through industry-wide reforms and policy initiatives.