Investors praise vision of Yogi Adityanath govt

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is scripting a new saga of economic development under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After conducting roadshows abroad, the UP government organised the roadshow in Delhi on Friday as part of its mission to develop the state into a $1 trillion economy through the Global Investors Summit from February 10–12 in the capital city.

Leading industrialists from India and abroad participated in the programme organised at the Oberoi Hotel in Delhi. Industrialists signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth thousands of crores of rupees.

The investors, who came to participate in the event, appreciated the opportunities and the transformed state of UP. During the roadshow, Rajeev Chanan, managing director at Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited, said, "We are bringing more and more investment to UP as it has huge development potential. The state is making tremendous progress in infrastructure, railway connectivity, and airway connectivity. The entire focus of the UP government is development."

Lava International's Chairman, Hari Om Rai, said that after coming to UP "I have realised that UP is the only state that is able to attract industrialists on a very large scale," adding, "The changing atmosphere in UP today under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath has boosted the confidence of the business community and industrialists. A lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure at UP. Roads and electricity are crucial for setting up any industry, and we are happy that the UP government is doing commendable work in this direction."

Prestigious group's Chairman Hemant Sateja said that the work which could be done in 75 years is being done now. Earlier it was impossible to think about the network of expressways and defence corridors, but now they are being prepared under the administration of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The way the law and order situation has improved in UP has not only strengthened the confidence of people, but also of investors like us. UP is moving towards making a big contribution in the development of the country, he said.