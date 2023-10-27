Amit Shah addresses at IPS Passing-out parade, says police system plays key role in safety of country

The IPS Passing-out parade of the 75th batch of IPS officers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad is currently taking place. The program was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and DGP Anjani Kumar. Amit Shah received a salute from the new IPS officers.

This batch consists of 175 trainee IPS officers who have successfully completed their training. Among them, 155 officers are from India, while 20 officers are from foreign countries. Out of the 155 IPS officers from India, 123 are male and 32 are female. The total training duration, including indoor and outdoor physical training, was 102 weeks.

As many as nine trainee IPS officers have been allotted to the Telangana cadre. Among them, four officers are from Telangana, and the remaining five are from other states. In the 2022 batch, five candidates were selected from Telangana, with four being assigned to the state cadre and one to another state. The IPS officers allotted to Telangana include B Chaitanya Reddy, P Mounika, K Rahul Reddy, S Chittaranjan, Subhaman Nagarale, Kajal, Rajesh Menon, Vikrant Kumar Singh, and Chetan Menon.





Addressing on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the crucial role of the police system in safeguarding the reputation of the country and stressed the importance of collective efforts by IPS officers for the betterment of the nation. He urged them to work tirelessly in serving the country and to focus on the welfare and safety of vulnerable individuals. Amit Shah expressed his happiness and pride in having 33 women IPS officers in the 75th batch of IPS training.

The Union Minister highlighted the need for IPS officers to be well-versed in technology to combat cybercrimes and tackle criminals. He acknowledged that IPS officers have received training on issues such as Naxalism and terrorism, making them experts in these areas. He mentioned that IPS officers will face various challenges in the future and should have a comprehensive understanding of organised crime, cybercrime, cryptocurrency, hawala transactions, circulation of counterfeit currency, greyhound operations, narcotics, inter-state gangs, charge sheet filing, and forensic science. He also emphasized the importance of focusing on criminal justice in light of changes in the legal system.

Amit Shah praised the determination and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that the country is progressing in all fields under his guidance. He concluded by emphasizing the need for IPS officers to win the trust and confidence of the people in providing security.



