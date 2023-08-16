IRCTC sounds alarm over fake mobile app to trick users

New Delhi: IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, has warned its customers about the circulation of a malicious mobile app campaign prompting them to open IRCTC Rail Connect to trick them.

Stating that it is a fake application, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has asked people not to fall prey to it. "It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users to download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities," the advisory said.

