Islamic State encourages muslims to spread Coronavirus in India

With rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases, the Islamic State online publication 'Voice of Hind', has once again contemplating to attack on India by calling its supporters to use the pandemic to attack India by spreading in the country.

As per the Voice of Hind magazine accessed by the India Today TV, the magzine provoked the followers get ready to take steps to "annihilate the disbelievers". The cover page of the "lockdown edition" of the magazine reads, "Believers stand tall its time for Kuffar to fall (sic)".

As per India Today report, the lockdown edition names Maulana Saad and Jamaat is appreciating the muslims for being Coronavirus carriers. It states that the muslims had to take a revenge on the arrests of Jamia Millia Islamia students over Delhi riots. The 17 page magazine asked the Muslims to spread Coronavirus among the policemen who were deployed. It also states that "Spread Covid virus among as many Kuffar as possible"

On the other hand, the Special Cell of Delhi Police in January arrested three terrorists belonging to Islamic State (IS) terror module in Delhi while the Indian agencies crackdown the terror activities in Kerala and Karnataka after a report has come from United Nations on terrorism stating that there are Islamic State terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka. It also asserted that the al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent terror group 150 and 200 militants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, is planning attacks in the region.