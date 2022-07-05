Jagannath and Sibling at Adapa mandap

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings were brought in their chariots during the Rath Yatra to Gundicha temple on Friday evening, after spending one day in chariots. Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken inside the Gundicha Temple here on Saturday evening. All the rituals were performed by priests on chariots for one day to allow devotees to have darshan.

The lords will be worshipped at 'Adapa Mandap' in the temple till the day of 'Bahuda Yatra' on July 9. As per the schedule, the deities will appear in 'Sunabesha' (gold attire) in the chariots after they arrive in front of Jagannath temple on July 10. The ritual of offering 'Aadhar Pana' will be performed on July 11. The Lords will be taken to be seated on 'Ratna Singhasan' in the temple during 'Niladri Bije' ritual which will mark the end of Rath Yatra on July 12.

After deities of Jagannath temple left for the nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday began an inspection of the 12th-century shrine.

Speaking to the media, ASI Odisha superintendent Arun Mallick said Jagamohan and Nata Mandap do not need any work while maintenance of 'Roasgahara' (temple kitchen) will be completed within 10 days.

"The condition of Jagamohan and Nata Mandap is good. Permission has been sought from the ASI DG for nstallation of CCTVs in view of the security of Jagannath Temple," he added.

According to sources, the team also inspected the structural condition of the sanctum sanctorum (garbadgruha). ventilation, chemical washing of walls and other activities will be carried out at the sanctum sanctorum, officials said. The silver cladding of the Kalahata gate will be completed soon. A special team from Mumbai has arrived in Puri for the same, they added.

IIT-Chennai Prof. Arun Menon and Delhi Conservation Superintendent Engineer Bhima were present.