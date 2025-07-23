Jagdeep Dhankhar's Vice Presidential Resignation Shakes Parliamentary Foundations

Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected departure from the Vice Presidency has created constitutional turmoil and highlighted serious tensions between India's executive branch and parliamentary institutions. Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How is the Vice President elected in India? | Explained | India News – India TV +2 His decision marks an unprecedented moment in Indian political history, as he becomes the first Vice President to step down under such circumstances without transitioning to the presidency.

While Dhankhar officially cited health concerns in his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, NE India BroadcastOneIndia the timing suggests deeper political motivations. His departure occurred immediately after contentious parliamentary proceedings involving judicial accountability measures, particularly regarding the proposed removal of a Delhi High Court judge facing corruption allegations.

The Vice President's relationship with the ruling government had deteriorated significantly over his handling of judicial matters and constitutional interpretations. His controversial tenure included questioning fundamental constitutional principles and entertaining opposition motions for judicial impeachments, creating friction with the government's legislative agenda.

Dhankhar faced an unprecedented opposition motion for his removal in December, reflecting the controversial nature of his tenure. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as Vice President of India - The Wire His partisan approach to chairing the Rajya Sabha and his vocal stance on parliamentary supremacy over judicial independence created multiple flashpoints with both opposition parties and the executive branch.

The resignation exposes fundamental weaknesses in India's parliamentary system and raises serious questions about the independence of constitutional offices. Dhankhar becomes only the third Vice President in Indian history to resign mid-term, India TV NewsBusiness Today following a pattern that undermines institutional stability.

This constitutional crisis represents more than individual political maneuvering—it signals a broader erosion of democratic norms and institutional checks and balances. The abrupt nature of his departure, despite active parliamentary duties and scheduled public engagements, demonstrates how quickly political pressures can override constitutional responsibilities.

The implications extend beyond immediate political considerations to fundamental questions about parliamentary democracy's resilience in India. When constitutional officers cannot maintain their independence from executive pressure, the entire framework of democratic governance faces serious challenges.