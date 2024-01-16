Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment: Sources

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is lodged in high security Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise scam case, was taken to the Delhi Government-run LNJP Hospital for orthopaedic treatment, a prison source said.

The source added that Sisodia, who was referred by the prison hospital's doctor for consultation for orthopedic issues, was taken to LNJP Hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

On January 10, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until January 20.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in corruption concerning the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED had then arrested him on March 9 in connection with a money laundering case stemming from the excise policy matter.