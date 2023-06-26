Jaipur: Orphan girl from Swadhar Greh ties the knot

Jajpur: Orphaned at childhood, Pujarani (21), who was staying in Jajpur-based short stay home, is all set to lead a new life. After Pujarani got married to Bijay Kumar Ojha (30) of Sundarimuhan-Barahata, life has changed for her. The marriage took place amid fanfare at Gramdebati temple in Bahabalpur here on Friday evening.

Bijay, who works as an interior decorator, used to visit Swadhar Greh, the short stay home for women and girls in Jajpur, to carry out his work. During his visits to Swadhar Greh, Bijay came in contact with Pujarani. It was love at first sight. Later, the duo decided to marry with the consent from Bijay’s family and authorities of Swadhar Greh.

Bijay is also an orphan. He has lost his parents since childhood. But he was brought up by his brother and sister-in-law. Bijay came to the marriage venue in a grand procession. The marriage was solemnised as per Hindu rituals.

People from all walks of life attended the marriage feast and blessed the couple. Several officials from the district administration, including Jajpur ADM Dukhabandhu Nayak, District Social Welfare Officer Manjulata Nayak and CWC Chairperson Rexona Jena attended the function.

In her reaction, Pujarani said, “I am quite happy after marrying Bijay and looking forward to a blissful life”. Pujarani was rescued by the district administration from Chandikhole bazaar in Jajpur in 2018. Later, she was rehabilitated in Swadhar Greh in Jajpur to lead her life with dignity.