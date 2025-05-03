Jairam Ramesh Criticizes SEBI's Handling of Adani Controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised concerns over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group, which continues to dominate headlines. In recent developments, Gautam Adani's nephew, a director in several companies under the Adani Group, has been accused of insider trading. The allegations suggest that he shared unpublished confidential financial information with relatives, leading to a wrongful gain of ₹90 lakh.

Ramesh questioned whether the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) would take strict action or, once again, show leniency towards the business group. He emphasized that the public is waiting for SEBI to complete its investigation into 24 cases of securities law violations involving the Adani Group. Despite the Supreme Court’s order for SEBI to finalize the investigation following the Hindenburg revelations, more than 26 months have passed without any conclusion.

In contrast, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has remained active in the investigation. According to SEC reports, between 2020 and 2024, Gautam Adani and seven of his associates allegedly paid ₹2,000 crore in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for solar energy contracts expected to yield over ₹16,000 crore in profits.

Ramesh also pointed to an update from the SEC on April 25, 2025, which stated that the Indian government has failed to cooperate in this matter. Despite repeated requests from the SEC, the Indian government has been unable to serve legal notices to Adani, raising questions about the handling of the case.

As the controversy continues, the public and international observers are closely monitoring how both Indian and international regulatory bodies address the allegations and whether there will be any legal consequences for the Adani Group.

मोदानी मामला खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है।



हाल ही में गौतम अडानी के भतीजे, जो अडानी समूह की कई कंपनियों में निदेशक हैं, उन पर इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग का आरोप लगा है। आरोप यह है कि उन्होंने अपने रिश्तेदार के साथ अप्रकाशित गोपनीय वित्तीय जानकारी साझा की, जिसके चलते 90 लाख रुपये का… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 3, 2025



