Jaishankar Defends India's Approach To FTA Negotiations, Stresses Tough Stand For National Interests

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has provided a detailed response to critics who question the delay in signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom.

The FTA between India and the UK has faced delays, with an initial deadline set for Diwali in April 2022, which could not be met. Jaishankar emphasized the significance of a balanced consideration of the merits and risks associated with FTAs, particularly given the potential impact on the livelihoods of millions of people. He stressed that decisions regarding FTAs have far-reaching consequences and should be approached with judicious consideration.

Additionally, Jaishankar highlighted the international community's inconsistency in shaping narratives, especially evident in forums like the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of introspection in India's foreign policy after 75 years of independence, encouraging a continual process of reflection, correction, and refreshment to ensure the country's foreign policy aligns with its evolving needs and global dynamics.

Moreover, the minister addressed the tendency to attribute policy formulations to domestic agendas and politics. He argued against a defensive stance and drew attention to the presence of domestic politics in every polity, emphasizing the need to recognize and address India's domestic requirements in the same manner as Western countries.

In summary, Jaishankar's comprehensive response encompasses the complexities of India's FTA negotiations, the importance of safeguarding national interests, the need for balanced consideration in decision-making, critiques of international narratives, and the necessity for ongoing introspection in shaping the country's foreign policy.