Jajpur: No to child marriage, yes to girl child education campaign held

Jajpur: The Maheswarpur Gram Panchayat Child Protection Committee under Rasulpur block in Jajpur district recently conducted an awareness programmee on 'Say No to Child Marriage, Yes to Girl Child Education' under the title of 'Advika' at Maheswarpur panchayat office.

The programme was aimed to target parents of girl children to make them realise the importance of education in their children's life.

Maheswarpur Panchayat Sarpanch Jharana Patra presided.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Jajpur District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) legal adviser Tapan Kumar Panda said till today a lot of girl children have been deprived of basic education.

Instead of getting education they are forced to get married before attaining the age 18.

"This campaign aims to target their parents to make them realise the importance of education in their girl children's life for better future of the girl children and society," Panda said.

He spoke on the role and responsibility of children, their parents and stakeholders to abolish child marriage and also to educate school- going children on right to education to make them unique at their level.

A mass oath-taking ceremony among the participants was conducted.

Among others, Integrated Child Development Project Coordinator Minakshi Das, Mantu Das, Safia Sheikh, Mujdalfa Sheikh, Sasmita Das, Kanchan Mishra, Kherun Nesha, Rumana Khatun, Kalpana Pani, Anita Das, Priyatama Kar and hundreds of parents of girl children from the panchayat participated.