Jamia attacks are like Jallianwala Bagh: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister compared the police attacks on Jamia Millia Islamia students to Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 13 April, 1919 in Amritsar. Back in 1919, acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered troops of the British Indian Army to fire their rifles into a crowd of unarmed Punjabi civilians. Thackeray said that the power of students is like a ticking bomb that must not be disturbed.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South Delhi said the investigations are still on and nothing can be said about the police attacks on the students yet. Students have claimed that the police barged into the university campus and proceeded to lathi charge them inside the campus, where they were studying and not protesting. Police also stated that anti-social elements instigated the violence, they said that a foreign hand was present amid the peaceful protests. The attacks led to furor across 13 universities spread across India. Muslim imams told media that they saw unidentified assailants with their faces covered and proceeded to hit the students. He urged the police to investigate on this matter.

The Supreme Court had on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property during protests across the country and said "violence must stop immediately". On Monday, several protests, some peaceful, some violent, erupted across India as students and political leaders took to the streets, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called these protests "deeply distressing" and appealed for peace.