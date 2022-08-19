Jamia Students Make Environment-Friendly Sanitary Napkins

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students are developing reusable,eco-friendly sanitary pads in an effort to eradicate the taboo around menstruation. The students hired women from slums to help them carry out the campaign and will help those women to earn some money. The JMI students also established a reusable, environmentally friendly pad manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing facility is bringing about change in the Madanpur neighbourhood of Khadar Shram Vihar in New Delhi, where women are embarrassed to discuss their difficulties with men. Now, under their supervision, sanitary pad production is occurring in the same location.



The "Shrimati Napkin" is manufactured from bamboo and banana fibre. Given that it can survive for a 12-period cycle, it is designed to be both recyclable and environmentally beneficial.

After joining the Jamia Millia Islamia Student Organization Enactus, the JMI students began working on the project in 2019. The product took more than a year to be finished, and students had a lot of work to do during production. The monetisation of the napkin manufacture proved difficult once the students reached the final stage of product finalisation because it required customised machines. The students pitched the idea for the "Shrimati" project to a number of multinational corporations. Later, they raised almost Rs 2.5 lakh for the project's execution.

In order to manage the departments of manufacturing, marketing, and other departments, 22 students have been separated into sub-groups for this project. The Shrimati Napkins, according to the pupils, are a superior substitute for pricy napkins. Women from slums participate in the napkin-making process as well, receiving Rs 25 per pad.