Jammu and Kashmir cancels traditional 'darbar move'

Highlights

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday cancelled residential accommodations of ‘darbar move’ employees in Jammu and Srinagar, days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an end to the 149-year-old practice

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday cancelled residential accommodations of 'darbar move' employees in Jammu and Srinagar, days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced an end to the 149-year-old practice.

The officials have been asked to vacate their quarters in the twin capital cities within three weeks.

The L-G had on June 20 announced that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has completely transitioned to e-office, thereby ending the practice of the biannual 'darbar move'.

Now both the Jammu and Srinagar secretariats can function normally for 12 months. This will save the government Rs 200 crore per year.

