Abu Dhabi: Jammu and Kashmir will mark the anniversary of its accession to India on October 26, and nearly 80 years since the event, the Accession Day is an opportunity to consider the region's past and future prospects, according to a report.

"For the Gulf region, Jammu and Kashmir’s development presents opportunities for economic cooperation. Tourism, hospitality, food processing, logistics and agricultural exports could support partnerships with investors and businesses across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Tourism and educational exchanges can also strengthen people-to-people ties," Rishi Suri wrote in UAE daily Gulf Today.

After armed tribal forces from Pakistan entered Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh requested India for assistance and signed the Instrument of Accession. In recent years, India has been developing infrastructure, focussing on economic integration and public services in Jammu and Kashmir, with transport connectivity being one of the most important achievements.

Railway connectivity and improved road infrastructure between Jammu and Kashmir and India offer mobility, trade and market access. Farmers, businesses and tourism operators in Jammu and Kashmir will benefit as they will be able to sell Kashmir's apples, handicrafts, and saffron in wider markets through better connectivity, cold storage facilities and improved access to international consumers, including those in the Gulf, according to the report in Gulf Today.

Tourism plays an important part in Jammu and Kashmir's economic strength, with tourists travelling from India and abroad to the region attracted by its lakes, mountains, gardens, and cultural heritage. Improved infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir can offer employment opportunities to people and support local artisans, entrepreneurs and industries.

Democratic participation is also an essential dimension, as the Assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 saw substantial voter engagement, showcasing people's participation in shaping their political and economic future.

"Accession Day is therefore more than a remembrance of a historic constitutional decision. It is an occasion to consider how peace, stability and inclusive growth can advance the aspirations of ordinary people," Suri wrote.



