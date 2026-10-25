21 disaster response force teams deployed as Andhra Pradesh braces for cyclone

Amaravati: A total of 21 teams of the NDRF and the SDRF have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh as the state braces for severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’.

Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 11 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for relief operations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu on Sunday reviewed preparedness regarding the evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, establishment of relief centres, and the provision of food, drinking water, medical care, and power restoration.

He asked all the government departments to work in coordination to tackle the threat posed by the cyclone.

He reviewed the situation at a meeting with top officials amid the forecast by the Met Department that a severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, DGP Harish Gupta, District Collectors, RTG (Real-Time Governance) officials, and representatives from the Agriculture, Power, Irrigation, Home, Health, Civil Supplies, Municipal Administration, and Panchayat Raj departments.

As a deep depression currently over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone, the Chief Minister reviewed the potential impact on the state and proactive preparedness measures.

Naidu directed officials to remain constantly vigilant, maintain the highest level of preparedness, and implement advance planning to ensure people do not face any hardships.

Officials were directed to ensure that all fishing boats currently at sea return to the shore.

The Chief Minister directed that all necessary measures be taken to utilise floodwaters from heavy rains to fill reservoirs.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam sometime between the morning and afternoon of October 28. Current projections indicate a potential landfall in the coastal region spanning Konaseema, Yanam, and Kakinada.

The deep depression is currently located approximately 850 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and about 930 km from Kakinada. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26, a severe cyclonic storm by that night, and a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27.

At the time of landfall, wind speeds are expected to reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 140 kmph.

Strong winds are likely to begin affecting coastal areas as early as the morning of October 27.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across North Andhra and the central coastal districts on October 27 and 28, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in some locations.

Districts including Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, and East Godavari, along with other parts of North Andhra, are likely to be impacted by these strong winds and heavy rains.

The intensity of rainfall is expected to be particularly high on October 27 and 28, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rain—and potentially extremely heavy rain in isolated areas—across North Andhra and the central coastal region.

Anakapalli district is expected to record the highest average rainfall, projected at 292.55 mm.

Rainfall estimates for other districts include 281.17 mm for Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 253.87 mm for Visakhapatnam, and 249.18 mm for Srikakulam.

The average total rainfall across the state over the five-day period is estimated at 95 mm. An average rainfall of 22–29 cm is expected in the affected districts.

As the sea will be extremely rough, fishermen have been advised not to venture out for fishing.



