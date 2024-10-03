Jan Suraaj Party launched: PM diverted wealth of entire country to Guj

Patna: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday alleged that after being voted to power by people impressed with his track record in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "diverted wealth of the entire country to his home state".

The I-PAC founder, whose first claim to fame was his handling of Modi's spectacular Lok Sabha polls campaign of 2014, made the scathing attack on the PM at a public meeting to mark the launch of his own political outfit Jan Suraaj Party. "People like you and me voted for Modi, listening to his speeches, taken in by the impression that he has done a lot for the development of Gujarat. Indeed, Gujarat is progressing. The wealth of the entire country seems to have been diverted to Gujarat where factories are being set up in every village. People from Bihar are flocking to that state in search of employment," Kishor alleged.

The 47-year-old leader was underscoring the point that people got from governments what they had voted for in elections and asked, "How can people of Bihar get development if they have voted for the growth of Gujarat?" Kishor, who had also worked with JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad when the two arch rivals had joined hands to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' which swept the Bihar assembly polls of 2015, also took a swipe at the two leaders who have dominated politics in the state for the past three decades.