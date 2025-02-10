Jaya Prada, son take holy dip at Sangam

Live
Mahakumbh Nagar: On Sunday, actress and ex-MP Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her son. She praised the arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela. Jaya Prada said, “I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing.” She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling the government’s arrangements for devotees “commendable”.This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation and other facilities in Mahakumbh 2025. The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.