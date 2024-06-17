Live
- Congress to corner Maha govt on drought & farmers' distress during monsoon session: Nana Patole
- Rescue operation over, focus on restoration now, says Railway Minister after visiting train accident site
- Heavy Rain Lash Hyderabad, Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant
- SHRM introduces enhanced categories for 13th edition of HR Excellence Awards
- Sharad Pawar urges Shinde to call meeting to mull ways to end drought in Pune District
- Russian President Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam
- BJP Expected To Retain Speaker's Post In 18th Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker Role For NDA Ally
- Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to take part in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland
- JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Muslim And Yadav Communities
- Complete irrigation projects on time, Majhi tells officers
Just In
JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Muslim And Yadav Communities
- JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur's comments about not assisting Muslim and Yadav communities, following his Lok Sabha election win, have ignited a political controversy.
- RJD criticizes Thakur for neglecting his responsibility to represent all constituents of Sitamarhi.
Janata Dal (United) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur caused controversy on Monday with his remarks about not assisting members of the Muslim and Yadav communities because they did not vote for him in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Thakur secured the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Arjun Rai with a margin of over 51,000 votes.
A video has gone viral showing Thakur expressing his dissatisfaction with the Yadav and Muslim communities of Sitamarhi.
In the video, Thakur can be heard saying, "Those (from Muslim and Yadav communities) who want to come can have tea and snacks, but don't expect any help. When you saw Narendra Modi's image in the arrow (JD-U's symbol), why shouldn’t I see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in yours?"
Thakur shared an anecdote about a Muslim person seeking his assistance. "A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I told him he had come for the first time, so I wouldn't say much. Otherwise, I don't let go easily. I asked him if he voted for the RJD, and he agreed. I told him to have tea and leave. I won't do your work," Thakur said.
In response, the RJD criticized Thakur, emphasizing that he represents all people of Sitamarhi in Parliament, not just certain communities. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwary stated, "Any leader, be it an MP, MLA, or even a Prime Minister, does not belong to any caste or community. When elected, they represent the entire area. Devesh Chandra Thakur is now an elected MP of Sitamarhi. He should work for everyone without categorizing caste and community. Though his party is in alliance with the BJP, he should not get saffronised."