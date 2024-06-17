JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Muslim And Yadav Communities

Janata Dal (United) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur caused controversy on Monday with his remarks about not assisting members of the Muslim and Yadav communities because they did not vote for him in the recent Lok Sabha elections.



Thakur secured the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat in Bihar by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Arjun Rai with a margin of over 51,000 votes.



A video has gone viral showing Thakur expressing his dissatisfaction with the Yadav and Muslim communities of Sitamarhi.



In the video, Thakur can be heard saying, "Those (from Muslim and Yadav communities) who want to come can have tea and snacks, but don't expect any help. When you saw Narendra Modi's image in the arrow (JD-U's symbol), why shouldn’t I see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in yours?"



Thakur shared an anecdote about a Muslim person seeking his assistance. "A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I told him he had come for the first time, so I wouldn't say much. Otherwise, I don't let go easily. I asked him if he voted for the RJD, and he agreed. I told him to have tea and leave. I won't do your work," Thakur said.

In response, the RJD criticized Thakur, emphasizing that he represents all people of Sitamarhi in Parliament, not just certain communities. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwary stated, "Any leader, be it an MP, MLA, or even a Prime Minister, does not belong to any caste or community. When elected, they represent the entire area. Devesh Chandra Thakur is now an elected MP of Sitamarhi. He should work for everyone without categorizing caste and community. Though his party is in alliance with the BJP, he should not get saffronised."