Jharkhand: 3 arrested in Spanish woman's gang rape sent to jail, police say search on for 4 more

Three persons who were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka district were sent to judicial custody by a court on Sunday.

The woman from Spain was allegedly gang-raped on Friday at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, where she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

Her statement has been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said that a medical test was conducted on the woman and it confirmed rape.

He said that of the seven people allegedly involved in the crime, three have been sent to jail and the other four would be nabbed soon.

''The other four accused have been identified, and searches are underway. They will be nabbed soon,'' he said. The police are in contact with the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi, Kherwar said.

''They are being kept informed about the developments,'' he added.

When asked when the couple would leave Jharkhand, the SP said, ''Legal procedures are underway. We will let you know about this later.'' The woman, of around 28, and her 64-year-old husband reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles, and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.

National Commission for Women member Mamta Kumari also met the survivor.

Terming the incident unfortunate, she said that it exposed the law and order situation in Jharkhand. ''All the accused involved in the crime should be arrested at the earliest and stringent action should be ensured,'' she said.