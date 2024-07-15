Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi After Resuming Office

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, shortly after resuming his role as Chief Minister.

Sharing a photo from the meeting on X, Soren described it as a "courtesy call".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had previously stepped down from the chief minister position before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

After approximately five months in prison, he was granted bail and reassumed the role of chief minister on July 4.