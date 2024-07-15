  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi After Resuming Office

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi After Resuming Office
x
Highlights

  • Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "courtesy call" after resuming his role.
  • Soren had previously resigned and was arrested in connection with a money laundering case but returned to office on July 4 after securing bail.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, shortly after resuming his role as Chief Minister.

Sharing a photo from the meeting on X, Soren described it as a "courtesy call".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had previously stepped down from the chief minister position before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

After approximately five months in prison, he was granted bail and reassumed the role of chief minister on July 4.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X