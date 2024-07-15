Live
- Flood death toll climbs to eight in Philippines' Bangsamoro
- Union Agriculture Minister to release 40 new technologies at key ICAR event on July 16
- Kerala horror: Man rescued after getting trapped in hospital elevator for 36 hours
- Two dead, three missing after mudflows in Kyrgyzstan
- Those who commit betrayal, can’t be Hindus: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya in Mumbai
- Estonian president accepts Prime Minister's resignation
- Brunei holds grand parade to mark 78th royal birthday
- India’s G20 task force report aims to boost Digital Public Infrastructure worldwide
- Second giant panda cub born at Dutch Ouwehands Zoo
- SP office recieve 18 complaints in the grievance on Monday
Just In
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Meets PM Modi After Resuming Office
Highlights
- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "courtesy call" after resuming his role.
- Soren had previously resigned and was arrested in connection with a money laundering case but returned to office on July 4 after securing bail.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, shortly after resuming his role as Chief Minister.
Sharing a photo from the meeting on X, Soren described it as a "courtesy call".
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had previously stepped down from the chief minister position before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.
After approximately five months in prison, he was granted bail and reassumed the role of chief minister on July 4.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS