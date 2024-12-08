Jharkhand ramps up anti-Maoist operations, DGP outlines new strategy

Ranchi: Under the directions from the Union Home Ministry, the Jharkhand government has devised a comprehensive strategy to eradicate Maoists and other extremist groups in the state, with state Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta on Sunday convening a high-level meeting with senior police officials at Chaibasa, the district headquarters of West Singhbhum, to outline the new plan.

Addressing the media after the meeting, DGP Gupta stated that efforts to eliminate Maoists nationwide are yielding results. "We are receiving cooperation from villagers, who are now actively assisting the police in combating the left-wing extremism," he said.

DGP Gupta directed police officers to identify Maoist operatives and their logistical supporters. A total of 65 Maoists and extremists have been identified in the state. Fresh rewards have been announced for information leading to their arrest.

Of Jharkhand’s 24 districts, only five remain affected by Maoist activity, he said.

Commending the police force, the DGP said: "During recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections, security forces successfully countered the Maoist boycott threats, enabling fearless voting across the state, including areas previously under Maoist influence. No incidents of Maoist violence were reported during these elections — a first in nearly three decades."

The meeting emphasised enhancing intelligence networks to track remaining Maoists and instructions were issued to dismantle their hideouts with thorough preparations.

DGP Gupta also directed the conduct of security audits of police posts and camps, property attachment and confiscation of absconding Maoists, close monitoring of Maoists released on bail and assessment of infrastructure, including communication systems, bridges, and roads in Maoist-affected areas.

In the meeting, he also issued strict guidelines for professional police conduct and public grievance redressal.

He directed district SPs to take strict disciplinary action against any police personnel found misbehaving with the public.

"Police stations must register First Information Reports (FIRs) related to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), human trafficking, cybercrimes, and crimes against women without considering jurisdictional boundaries", he said.

He said officers at DIG, SSP, and SP ranks are required to establish mechanisms allowing victims to file complaints at higher levels if police stations fail to register their FIRs.

"Senior officers (DIGs, SSPs, SPs) are to conduct workshops for station in-charges, clerks, and other police staff, training them on maintaining professionalism and treating the public with respect," he said.

The Jharkhand Police are also compiling dossiers on individuals accused of harassing women and college girls. "A review of past cases of eve-teasing is underway, and those found repeating such offences will face action," he said.