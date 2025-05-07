Live
- New India responds with decisions, not words, says Nasruddin Chishti on 'Operation Sindoor'
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 7: Unlock Free Skins, Diamonds & More
- CCRAS revives rare ayurvedic manuscripts to boost India’s literary heritage
- Senior Software Engineer Evaluates How Cloud Computing Can Aid Educational Processes Worldwide
- Will wrap up tensions if India backs down, says Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
- TDP Backs Operation Sindoor in Show of Patriotism
- PM Modi cancels Europe visit amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
- Big salute to Indian soldiers, India will not hesitate to wage war if necessary: Karnataka CM
- India’s Operation Sindoor Success and a Look at Past India-Pakistan Wars
- UAE Deputy PM calls for restraint, de-escalating India-Pak tensions
Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack in Pahalgam, where victims were reportedly targeted based on their religious identity.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack in Pahalgam, where victims were reportedly targeted based on their religious identity. Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Kalyan condemned the brutality of such acts and described them as "very cruel."
In his comments regarding Operation Sindoor, Kalyan welcomed the Indian military's strikes on terrorist camps and praised the nation for its previously restrained approach. He remarked that Operation Sindoor had reinstated India's heroism on the global stage.
Paying tribute to the service chiefs and Prime Minister Modi, Kalyan expressed particular sorrow over the loss of two families from Andhra Pradesh who were killed by terrorists while visiting Kashmir. He commended the Indian Army for successfully destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan during the operation conducted on Tuesday night.
Kalyan highlighted the effectiveness of the strikes, noting that they were executed without causing disruption to the lives of ordinary Pakistani citizens or resulting in civilian casualties.