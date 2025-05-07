Pawan Kalyan Supports Operation Sindoor, says it's a lesson for Pak

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep sorrow over the recent attack in Pahalgam, where victims were reportedly targeted based on their religious identity. Speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, Kalyan condemned the brutality of such acts and described them as "very cruel."

In his comments regarding Operation Sindoor, Kalyan welcomed the Indian military's strikes on terrorist camps and praised the nation for its previously restrained approach. He remarked that Operation Sindoor had reinstated India's heroism on the global stage.

Paying tribute to the service chiefs and Prime Minister Modi, Kalyan expressed particular sorrow over the loss of two families from Andhra Pradesh who were killed by terrorists while visiting Kashmir. He commended the Indian Army for successfully destroying nine terrorist camps in Pakistan during the operation conducted on Tuesday night.

Kalyan highlighted the effectiveness of the strikes, noting that they were executed without causing disruption to the lives of ordinary Pakistani citizens or resulting in civilian casualties.