Meta Wins $167M Verdict Against NSO Group Over WhatsApp Spyware Attacks

Meta secures a major legal win as jury orders NSO Group to pay $167M for targeting WhatsApp users with Pegasus spyware.
Meta has scored a major legal victory in its long-running battle with Israeli spyware developer NSO Group. A federal jury in California has ordered NSO to pay $167.25 million in damages after determining the company was liable for hacking more than 1,400 WhatsApp users using its controversial Pegasus spyware.
The ruling follows a lawsuit Meta filed in 2019 after researchers at Citizen Lab uncovered a WhatsApp vulnerability exploited by NSO’s Pegasus software. The spyware was able to infiltrate devices simply through a missed call, enabling attackers to access microphones, cameras, messages, emails, and location data. The breach affected journalists, diplomats, activists, and other high-risk users.
The jury also awarded Meta $444,719 in compensatory damages. In a public statement, Meta said, “Today’s verdict in WhatsApp’s case is an important step forward for privacy and security as the first victory against the development and use of illegal spyware that threatens the safety and privacy of everyone.” The company added, “The jury’s decision to force NSO, a notorious foreign spyware merchant, to pay damages is a critical deterrent to this malicious industry.”
Meta now plans to pursue a permanent court injunction preventing NSO Group from targeting WhatsApp users in the future. The company has also released unofficial transcripts from the trial depositions and announced it will donate to digital rights groups focused on combating spyware. In response, NSO Group spokesperson Gil Lainer stated the company “will carefully examine the verdict’s details and pursue appropriate legal remedies, including further proceedings and an appeal.”