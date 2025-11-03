Jharsuguda SP gets national award for special op

Jharsuguda: JharsugudaSP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra has brought laurels to the district by receiving the prestigious Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak (KGDP) 2025, an honour bestowed by the Union Home Ministry for his remarkable performance in special operations and policing excellence.

Institutedin February 2024, the award recognises exceptional contributions in areas such as investigation, intelligence, counter-insurgency and forensic science. It is conferred annually on October 31 coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrated as National Unity Day.

An IPS officer of the 2019 batch, Raghavendra secured all-India 180th rank and had previously served as the SP of Nuapada district. During his tenure there, he successfully led a joint anti-Naxal operation along Odisha–Chhattisgarh border, which resulted in the neutralisation of 16 Naxal operatives, a landmark achievement in the fight against extremism.

SP Raghavendra is widely admired for his professional discipline, strategic leadership and commitment to maintaining peace and security. His integrity and proactive approach have earned him the respect of both the police fraternity and the people of Jharsuguda.

The Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak, launched under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to honour officers who exhibit exceptional courage, efficiency and dedication in the line of duty, inspiring excellence across the nation’s police forces.