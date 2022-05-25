Jindal Stainless signs MoU with SCTEVT to train stainless steel professionals

Jajpur: Odisha's State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jindal Stainless to promote technical education in stainless steel and its various applications.

Under the MoU, stainless steel courses will be introduced in all polytechnics across Odisha from June 2022. The MoU was signed by vice-chairman SCTEVT Reghu G and Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) unit head Deepak Agrawal.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included chairman SCTEVT and principal secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) and Industries Hemant Sharma, Additional Secretary, SDTE, Tapan Satpathy, resident director, JSL, Sashi Bhusan Upadhyay and general manager, JSL Sales & Distribution Ranit Rana.

Commending the development, Hemant Sharma said, "this collaboration with JSL will enhance the learning experience for both students and faculty, as it will give them insights about and practical exposure to stainless steel industry. The future leaders and opinion makers of the nation will be equipped with knowledge they need to carve a sustainable future for India."

Speaking for the stainless steel industry, Upadhyay said, "we are committed to developing a self-sufficient ecosystem for the domestic stainless steel industry. The MoU will pave the way for equipping our nation's upcoming workforce with focused practical understanding of stainless steel and its applications. It will augment their theoretical knowledge with hands-on training for a holistic experience, thus opening up employment avenues. We at JSL will also induct students in the company. We applaud the Odisha government's commitment to bring about a manufacturing revolution in the State and are determined to be their partners on this growth trajectory."

There will be two modules under this MoU -compulsory and elective. A course on stainless steel will be introduced as an additional compulsory module for metallurgy and mechanical engineering students in the fifth semester of every batch, starting June 2022, across all government polytechnics in Odisha. It will include 10 theory lectures exclusively on stainless steel. Jindal Stainless will also organise plant visits for the students.

Additionally, the company will conduct a 'Train the Trainers' programme for the faculty in the polytechnics.

The elective module will incorporate a three-credit course with about 40 lectures in the sixth semester for mechanical and metallurgy engineering students at polytechnics in Jajpur and Kendrapara, and Bhubanananda Orissa School of Engineering (BOSE) in Cuttack. Students will be able to enrol for this elective course through an exam at the end of their fifth semester. The selected students shall undergo 20 hours of industrial training at JSL's Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur plant, where they would work on various projects.

Upon successful completion of the course, all participating students will receive certificates jointly from JSL and their respective institutions. The company will also extend pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students based on their performance.