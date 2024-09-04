JJP-ASP released the initial list of 19 candidates, with Dushyant Chautala set to contest from Uchana

New Delhi: The Jannayak Janata Party and the Azad Samaj Party have revealed the first list of 19 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.In this list, ASP (Kanshi Ram) has four candidates, whereas JJP has 15. In this list of JJP and ASP alliance, the names of Dushyant Chautala from Uchana assembly seat and Digvijay Chautala from Dabwali assembly seat have been announced.

In the first list of JJP and ASP, Ravindra Dhin from Mullana, Sohail of ASP from Sadhaura, Dr. Ashok Kashyap of ASP from Jagadhri, Rajkumar Bubka from Radaur, Krishna Bajigar from Guhla, Kuldeep Malik from Gohana, Amarjit Dhanda from Julana, Engineer Dharampal Prajapat from Jind, Dushyant Chautala from Uchana, Virendra Chaudhary from Nalwa, Rajdeep Phogat from Dadri, Rajesh Bhardwaj from Tosham, Sunil Dujana Sarpanch from Beri, Aayushi Abhimanyu Rao from Ateli, Rameshwar Dayal from Bawal, Vinesh Gurjar of BSP from Sohna, Satvir Tanwar from Hodal, Harit Bainsala from Palwal.