J&K approves development of 7 new Industrial Estates

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council in a meeting chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for the development of seven new Industrial Estates in the union territory at Rs 3,04.51 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The estimated investment in these seven new Industrial Estates is Rs 8,700.16 crore with an employment potential of 28,376 people.

New Industrial Estate Banderpora, Budgam involving 64 kanals of state land, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 22.74 crore by IRCON.

The project would attract investment to the extent of Rs 78.12 crore and generate 735 jobs.

New Industrial Estate at Sempora Medicity, Srinagar involving 517 kanals of state land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 22.60 crore by IRCON.

The project would attract an investment of Rs 1,825.45 crore and has an employment generation potential of around 11,643 (approximately); New Industrial Estate at Bhagthali, Kathua involving 2,949 kanals of state land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 83.13 crore by NBCC.

The project will attract investment of Rs 4,599.89 crore and has employment potential of around 8,278 (approximately).

New Industrial Estate at Karandi, Samba involving 460 kanals of state/private land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 34.45 crores by NBCC.

The project will attract investment of Rs 756.89 crore has employment potential of around 3,965 (approximately).

The new Industrial Estate at Trenz, Shopian involving 500 kanals of state land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 68.06 crore by the NBCC.

The project will attract investment of Rs 850 crore has employment potential of around 900 (approximately).

New Industrial Estate at Hariparigam Tral Pulwama involving of 200 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.17 crore by NBCC.

The project will attract investment of Rs 124.81 crore and has employment potential of around 2,500 (approximately).

New Industrial Estate at Khunmoh, Pantha Chowk Srinagar involving 600 kanals of land shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 45.36 crores by IRCON.

The project will attract investment of Rs 465 crore and has employment potential of around 355 (approximately).