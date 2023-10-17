J&K gets specialised snow clearance equipment

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dedicated the specialised snow clearance equipment and vehicles to the public.

The equipment procured by the state Disaster Management Authority were handed over to Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Directorate of PW (R&B) Department to carry out safe and effective snow clearing and maintain accessibility for the citizens.

"The 170 number of Disaster Response and Snow Clearance equipments under SDRF I, II & III includes snow cutters, backhoe loaders, tractors with snow plough, light recovery vehicle crane, wheel mounted front end loaders, variable snow plough, wheel & chain mounted excavators," an official statement said.