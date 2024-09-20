J&K: Home Voting begins in all six Kathua Assembly segments

Jammu: The process of Home Voting for the Assembly Elections commenced on Friday across all six constituencies of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir utilising postal ballots to ensure accessibility.



"This initiative, a first for the J&K Assembly Elections, specifically targets voters aged 85 and above, as well as individuals with benchmark disabilities, as per the provisions set by the Election Commission of India (ECI)," an official statement said.

The Home Voting process will continue until September 21, 2024. To ensure smooth operations, dedicated staff members, including polling personnel, micro-observers, and reserve teams, have been deployed in various clusters within the constituencies

A significant number of eligible home voters, including those categorised as AVSC (Absentee Voters in the Category of Senior Citizens) and AVPD (Absentee Voters with Disabilities), have been identified by the district administration.

District Election Officer Rakesh Minhas emphasised the administration’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and transparency, stating, "Our goal is 100 per cent voter participation, ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their franchise."

The entire process is being conducted under the supervision of ECI-appointed election observers and senior officials, with micro-observers ensuring transparency and accountability.

The administration is focused on maintaining stringent security measures and upholding the integrity of the electoral process throughout this initiative.

"Earlier on Friday, special polling teams visited the homes of eligible voters, enabling them to cast their votes from the comfort of their residences while maintaining proper procedure and secrecy," the statement added.

Meanwhile an impactful awareness activity was on Friday conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School Bani in Kathua, as part of the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative aimed to raise voter awareness ahead of the upcoming election on October 1.

In a display of unity and enthusiasm, students of the school formed a human chain representing the date of voting, creatively urging the community to cast their votes.