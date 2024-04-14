J&K L-G flags off Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Yatra

Live
Highlights
J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Chhari Yatra.
Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Chhari Yatra.
“Flagged off Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Pavitra Chhari Yatra and also, attended the auspicious Pratham Pooja and paid obeisance at holy Kol Kandoli Temple, Nagrota,” the L-G.
More than ten million pilgrims visit each year to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in the Reasi district of Jammu division.
This is the holiest Hindu temple shrine in J&K.
