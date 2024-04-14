  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K L-G flags off Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Yatra

J&K L-G flags off Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Yatra
x
Highlights

J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Chhari Yatra.

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pracheen Marg Chhari Yatra.

“Flagged off Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Pracheen Marg Pavitra Chhari Yatra and also, attended the auspicious Pratham Pooja and paid obeisance at holy Kol Kandoli Temple, Nagrota,” the L-G.

More than ten million pilgrims visit each year to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in the Reasi district of Jammu division.

This is the holiest Hindu temple shrine in J&K.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X