J&K L-G inaugurates international conference on nanotechnology in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated an international conference on nanotechnology in Srinagar and said that the cutting-edge research in this field will address global challenges of the future.

The 5-day mega conference with participants from national and international institutions of nanotechnology started at the campus of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar city.

L-G Manoj Sinha said on X after addressing the conference, “Addressed International Conference on Nanotechnology For Better Living at University of Kashmir. The five-day mega event has brought together leading scientists & researchers to showcase recent advancements in nanotechnology and its applications for sustainable living. Today evolution in nanoscience & nanotechnology is having transformative impact across various sectors. The cutting-edge research in future will address critical global challenges in industries, healthcare and the environment.”

Speakers at the conference are scheduled to read research papers on nanotechnology and the exposure of this field of science in various fields of industry, agriculture, animal husbandry, etc.

The 9th International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-2025) is being held in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The event, from September 7 to 11, has brought together over 500 scientists, researchers, innovators, and students from across the globe to showcase cutting-edge advancements in nanoscience and nanotechnology and their applications for sustainable living.

Held at the Department of Nanotechnology, University of Kashmir, the conference focuses on nanotechnology’s transformative potential in addressing global challenges in healthcare, environment, energy, agriculture, and industries.

L-G Sinha, in his inaugural address, emphasised that nanotechnology is no longer confined to laboratories but is now a game-changer impacting every industry, from defence to healthcare.

He highlighted India’s emergence as a global force, referencing Operation Sindoor as a testament to the nation’s growing influence in innovation and security.

The L-G underscored the role of nanotechnology in aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of integrating innovation with defence and other sectors.

He urged the University of Kashmir to lead in developing nanotechnology-based solutions, such as soil sensors for early-warning systems to predict natural disasters like landslides, which could benefit India and the Himalayan region.

“Nanotechnology is reshaping industries and fostering sustainable solutions. Institutions like IITs and NITs will drive innovative solutions for a better future,” he said.

The L-G also stressed the importance of nanotechnology in addressing climate change and advancing sustainable development goals (SDGs), encouraging young researchers to leverage this platform for collaborative innovation