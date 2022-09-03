  • Menu
J&K Police arrest Punjab couple with 7 kg heroin

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested a couple from Punjab with 7 kg of heroin in Udhampur district.

Addressing reporters, ADGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said that Lovepreet Singh and his wife, Mandeep Kaur, from Ram Tirth Road in Amritsar, were carrying the drug in their car when they were arrested in Udhampur.

"They are interstate drug smugglers and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against them," the ADGP said.

