J&K's first cradle baby reception centre starts in Jammu city

Jammu: J&K’s first cradle baby reception centre (CBRC) for abandoned newborn children has been set up in Jammu city.

The CBRC named ‘Palna Greh’ has been set up in collaboration with the ministry of women and child development for abandoned newborn till they are adopted.

The centre, set up in the government hospital in Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu is now operational, officials said. This makes the hospital first of its kind in J&K to have this unique facility.

Officials said that the CBRC has been established under the Mission Vatsalya that facilitates the safe abandonment of children by families or biological parents who do not wish to appear before the child welfare committee to relinquish the child while keeping their identity confidential.

With the facility becoming now available, incidents of infanticide are expected to decrease.

Doctors at the hospital said that the centre is located near the emergency wing without CCTV coverage to ensure anonymity of the parents and families.

“Doctors attend to the abandoned child and keep the police informed,” officials said.

People from different walks of life have appreciated the initiative calling it a welcome step towards the society’s responsibility to human life.